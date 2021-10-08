4 Parents-Approved Swaddles to Keep Baby Snuggly

By Jessica Hartshorn
October 08, 2021
Credit: Katrina Elena/Shutterstock

Babies have their preferences and so do parents, so don't be afraid to try a few snuggly options.

Regulates Temp

The new Halo SleepSack Ideal Temp can hold your baby's arms in, out, or up and is made of temperature-controlling material that helps prevent overheating.

Quiet Fasteners

The closures on the soft SwaddleMe Original Velboa make bundling your newborn super-easy—and less likely to wake them. A zipper at the bottom allows for quick diaper changes.

For Traditionalists

A big rectangle of stretchy fabric is the tool of the trade in hospitals, where nurses wrap newborns like little burritos. Try it at home with this three-blanket Retro Prep Organic Muslin Swaddle Set.

Hands in the Air

Funny but true: Many infants prefer to sleep with arms raised in a victory position. Zip them into a Love to Dream Swaddle Up Original to keep them in the position they love while helping them sleep through involuntary startles.

By Jessica Hartshorn