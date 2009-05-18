Start solids between 4 to 6 months when your baby can sit up with support, has head and neck control, seems interested in your food, and has lost the reflex that automatically pushes any food out of her mouth. Before 4 months, your baby's digestive system can't handle anything besides breast milk or formula. But don't wait much longer than 6 months to start, or your baby may get so accustomed to her liquid diet that she loses interest in learning to chew and swallow solid foods.