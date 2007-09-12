15 Easy Homemade Baby Food Recipes

By Fraya Berg and Lori Brookhart-Schervish
Updated March 20, 2020
Aimee Herring
Think you don't have time to whip up a nutritious, homemade baby food for your hungry infant? Even take-out queens will find these recipes—made with stuff you usually toss into your shopping cart—quick and easy to make. Added bonus: You'll be happy to know that every bite is packed with many of the vitamins and minerals Baby needs. And you’ll likely save money (hello, college fund!) by using fresh or frozen veggies instead of purchasing pricey pre-made purees.
Preparing to Make Homemade Baby Food

To get started, all you'll need is a food processor or blender and a saucepan. If your baby is just starting solids, you'll want these purees to be thin enough for her to swallow easily; you might need to add a teaspoon or two of water to get the right consistency. After he adapts to eating real food, he'll be able to handle a thicker puree.

Baby's Chicken and Apples

To get a smoother consistency for this protein- and-vitamin-rich combo, cut cooked chicken into small pieces before grinding. And make extra—you can freeze this recipe for up to one month.

Chicken and Sweet Potato Puree

Perfect for babies who are at least 8 months old, this nutritious dinner is high in protein, beta-carotene, and vitamin C. Plus it's ready in just 30 minutes!

Asparagus and Broccoli Baby Food

Promote healthy growth and boost immunity with vitamins and minerals—such as vitamin C, calcium, and folate—in every yummy spoonful of this homemade baby food.

Beef and Carrot Puree

Pureed meat can be added to the menu for babies ages 8-11 months. Combine with a vegetable for a healthful and delicious combo meal Mom and Baby will love.

Sweet Potato Surprise Baby Food

For baby food that's fast and healthy, combine sweet potatoes with water for a tasty meal you can easily freeze and reuse. Ice cube trays work great for freezing mini portions of leftovers that defrost in no time.

Peach and Pear Baby Food

Your baby will love this sweet, antioxidant-rich homemade baby food that's a cinch to make.

Green Pea Delight Baby Food

A first-food favorite, green peas promote healthy bones and digestion.

How to Make Baby Food: Sweet Pea Puree

Apple and Cabbage Baby Food

For a colorful twist on applesauce, try this variation with red cabbage and raisins for added fiber and vitamin C.

Curry Pea Baby Food

Introducing new flavors and textures, such as yogurt and curry, early can help your baby develop good eating habits.

Beans, Collards, and Rice Baby Food

Brown rice adds fiber and flavor to this homemade baby food recipe, which you can make with fresh or frozen vegetables.

Curried Carrot and Red Lentil Puree

Lentils and curry are a winning combo in this homemade baby food!

Pear and Blueberry Puree

Blueberries are often referred to as a "superfood," and for good reason: They're high in antioxidants, fiber, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C. Coupled with pears (also high in fiber and Vitamin C) and a dash of cinnamon, this puree is a nutritional hit!

Avocado Banana Puree

Avocados are rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene, and Vitamins C and E. Bananas are a powerhouse of magnesium and potassium. Together they make one potent puree!

Mama's Chicken and Apple Soup

This chicken soup has an unexpected ingredient: apple! It adds great flavor as well as additional fiber.

Creamy Roasted Mango Puree

Roasting any fruit or vegetable brings out its natural sweetness and retains more nutrients than other ways of cooking.

