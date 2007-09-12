15 Easy Homemade Baby Food Recipes
Preparing to Make Homemade Baby Food
To get started, all you'll need is a food processor or blender and a saucepan. If your baby is just starting solids, you'll want these purees to be thin enough for her to swallow easily; you might need to add a teaspoon or two of water to get the right consistency. After he adapts to eating real food, he'll be able to handle a thicker puree.
Baby's Chicken and Apples
To get a smoother consistency for this protein- and-vitamin-rich combo, cut cooked chicken into small pieces before grinding. And make extra—you can freeze this recipe for up to one month.
Chicken and Sweet Potato Puree
Perfect for babies who are at least 8 months old, this nutritious dinner is high in protein, beta-carotene, and vitamin C. Plus it's ready in just 30 minutes!
Asparagus and Broccoli Baby Food
Promote healthy growth and boost immunity with vitamins and minerals—such as vitamin C, calcium, and folate—in every yummy spoonful of this homemade baby food.
Beef and Carrot Puree
Pureed meat can be added to the menu for babies ages 8-11 months. Combine with a vegetable for a healthful and delicious combo meal Mom and Baby will love.
Sweet Potato Surprise Baby Food
For baby food that's fast and healthy, combine sweet potatoes with water for a tasty meal you can easily freeze and reuse. Ice cube trays work great for freezing mini portions of leftovers that defrost in no time.
Peach and Pear Baby Food
Your baby will love this sweet, antioxidant-rich homemade baby food that's a cinch to make.
Green Pea Delight Baby Food
A first-food favorite, green peas promote healthy bones and digestion.
How to Make Baby Food: Sweet Pea Puree
Apple and Cabbage Baby Food
For a colorful twist on applesauce, try this variation with red cabbage and raisins for added fiber and vitamin C.
Curry Pea Baby Food
Introducing new flavors and textures, such as yogurt and curry, early can help your baby develop good eating habits.
Beans, Collards, and Rice Baby Food
Brown rice adds fiber and flavor to this homemade baby food recipe, which you can make with fresh or frozen vegetables.
Curried Carrot and Red Lentil Puree
Lentils and curry are a winning combo in this homemade baby food!
Pear and Blueberry Puree
Blueberries are often referred to as a "superfood," and for good reason: They're high in antioxidants, fiber, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C. Coupled with pears (also high in fiber and Vitamin C) and a dash of cinnamon, this puree is a nutritional hit!
Avocado Banana Puree
Avocados are rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene, and Vitamins C and E. Bananas are a powerhouse of magnesium and potassium. Together they make one potent puree!
Mama's Chicken and Apple Soup
This chicken soup has an unexpected ingredient: apple! It adds great flavor as well as additional fiber.
Creamy Roasted Mango Puree
Roasting any fruit or vegetable brings out its natural sweetness and retains more nutrients than other ways of cooking.