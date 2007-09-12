15 Easy Homemade Baby Food Recipes

Think you don't have time to whip up a nutritious, homemade baby food for your hungry infant? Even take-out queens will find these recipes—made with stuff you usually toss into your shopping cart—quick and easy to make. Added bonus: You'll be happy to know that every bite is packed with many of the vitamins and minerals Baby needs. And you’ll likely save money (hello, college fund!) by using fresh or frozen veggies instead of purchasing pricey pre-made purees.