When your baby first starts solids, offer him 1 to 2 tablespoons of food once a day, then add a second meal after he's responded well for a week or two.

Baby should be getting cereals, fruits, veggies, and protein -- in addition to three to five nursings or 24 to 32 ounces of formula. Feel free to start easy finger foods now too. Small bites of banana, avocado, or omelet are good options. Toast sticks, roasted sweet potato sticks, and smashed berries are also fun and nutritious.

And remember that these portion size estimates are just that: estimates. Some babies eat more, and others eat less. Follow your baby's cues.