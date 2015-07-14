Introducing Baby to Cow's Milk

If Baby scrunches up her nose at the taste of whole milk, try mixing in a little breast milk or formula to help with the new flavor. "If you are really desperate, you can add a teaspoon of Carnation Instant Breakfast," says Ari Brown, M.D., author of Baby 411 and Toddler 411. "But I discourage parents from going down this road, as they will end up creating a demanding child who only wants it that way."