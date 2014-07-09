How To Start Solids

baby in highchair Credit: Alexandra Grablewski

1. Know When

Your baby should be about 6 months old when you introduce him to solid foods. At this age, he can hold his head up and has the ability to swallow. Breast milk or formula, however, will still be his main source of nutrition until age 1.

2. Look for Signs

If your baby has almost doubled his birthweight (so he's about 13 pounds), loves watching you eat, or reaches for your food, he's probably ready for solids. Don't worry if he rejects them at first—just try another day.

3. Plan the Menu

Start by introducing one food at a time. Good options include pureed meat, fruit, vegetables, or baby cereal mixed with breast milk or formula. Honey and whole cow's milk both pose health risks and are off-limits until age 1.

4. Serve Pint-Size Portions

At first, just 1/2 teaspoon of solid food twice a day is enough for Baby. Then gradually increase the amount to one or two teaspoons and add in a third meal. When he finishes eating, give him breast milk or formula.

5. Stay Safe

Wait two to three days before adding another new taste to help pinpoint any allergens. Call your doc if you notice signs of an allergic reaction, such as a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. Head to the ER if Baby is having trouble breathing.

Meal Plan

If Baby starts to turn his head away from the spoon or spits food out, he's finished.

Offering allergenic foods, such as eggs and yogurt, might reduce your baby's chances of developing allergies—unless you have a family history of them or he already has eczema. Talk to your doctor.

Don't be alarmed if Baby's bowel movements change color. Pureed peas may result in a deep-green diaper!

