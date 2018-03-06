3 Baby-Led Weaning Recipes for Finger Food

Full of fiber and beneficial unsaturated fats, avocados are an incredible first food for babies. The naturally softs fruits can be blended into a smoothie, spread on toast, or even mashed and licked off a spoon. That said, they can be challenging finger foods—so darn slippery! Here’s the trick:

Halve, pit, peel, and slice a ripe (but not mushy) avocado into 8 slices. Place panko bread crumbs, unsweetened shredded coconut, and/or ground flaxseeds on a small plate. Gently press the avocado into the mixture to adhere. The coating will give your baby something to hold on to, so the avocado actually makes it into her mouth, not just on the floor.