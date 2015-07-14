Portion Guide for Feeding Baby the First Year

Breastfed babies need to eat eight to 12 times a day and usually consume about 90 percent of your breast milk in the first 10 minutes of feeding. Formula-fed babies generally need to eat every three to four hours and usually eat about 2-3 ounces of formula per feeding. During the first few weeks, if Baby does not wake himself up in the middle of the night to eat, your pediatrician may recommend waking him for feedings.

When feeding your newborn, pay attention to his hunger cues to tell when he has had enough to eat. Most babies will become disinterested in the bottle or breast when full. He may turn his head, or even push the bottle or breast away. On the other hand, if Baby finishes his bottle but is still hungry, he may smack his lips or cry as a signal for more.