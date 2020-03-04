Solid Foods

Wary of Offering Peanut to Your Baby? You're Not Alone
Experts say babies should be fed peanut protein early to reduce allergy risk. But a new survey says most parents aren't so sure. Here's what you need to know.
3 Baby-Led Weaning Recipes for Finger Food
Trying to skip the purées and go straight into solids? Check out these easy and nutritious recipes from the Baby-Led Feeding cookbook.
Your Biggest Baby-Led Weaning Questions, Answered
Hands off, mama! With baby-led weaning, your kid is in charge. It might be the best thing to happen in the high chair since the invention of the bib.
Why Having Your Baby Avoid Gluten, Soy, and Other Allergens May Backfire
Eliminating foods like dairy, soy, gluten, and egg is popular for adults. But it's not smart for babies (unless they have a food allergy, of course). Here's why.
The Most Important Nutrients for Your Baby's Brain, According to Doctors
Your child's nutrition in the first two years is absolutely critical for both brain development and his future health. Here's what he needs.
When to Start Finger Foods? Probably Sooner Than You Think
Don't depend on the spoon for too long! Delaying finger foods can have a negative impact on your baby.