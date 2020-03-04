Solid Foods

It's time to start feeding your baby solid foods! What should you feed him first? Here you'll learn when to start solid foods, how to introduce solids and recognize allergies, what to start with, and more.

Most Recent

Wary of Offering Peanut to Your Baby? You're Not Alone
Experts say babies should be fed peanut protein early to reduce allergy risk. But a new survey says most parents aren't so sure. Here's what you need to know.
3 Baby-Led Weaning Recipes for Finger Food
Trying to skip the purées and go straight into solids? Check out these easy and nutritious recipes from the Baby-Led Feeding cookbook.
Your Biggest Baby-Led Weaning Questions, Answered
Hands off, mama! With baby-led weaning, your kid is in charge. It might be the best thing to happen in the high chair since the invention of the bib.
Why Having Your Baby Avoid Gluten, Soy, and Other Allergens May Backfire
Eliminating foods like dairy, soy, gluten, and egg is popular for adults. But it's not smart for babies (unless they have a food allergy, of course). Here's why.
The Most Important Nutrients for Your Baby's Brain, According to Doctors
Your child's nutrition in the first two years is absolutely critical for both brain development and his future health. Here's what he needs.
When to Start Finger Foods? Probably Sooner Than You Think
Don't depend on the spoon for too long! Delaying finger foods can have a negative impact on your baby.
Advertisement

More Solid Foods

Do Babies Really Have 'Virgin' Guts?
This popular online theory says it can be dangerous to give babies solid foods before age six months. Is there anything to it?
Mom of a Picky Eater? This 'Pump and Dump Show' Song Is Your Anthem
The ladies behind "The Pump and Dump Show" recently performed a hilarious song about the "joys" of feeding a fussy baby and it's SUPER relatable.
Gagging: What You Need to Know About Feeding Baby
The Pros and Cons of Baby Food Pouches
Lead & Arsenic Found in Fruit Juice and Baby Food. Here's What You Need To Know
This Video of Baby Trying Chocolate for the First Time Is Pure Joy

Top Protein-Packed Foods for Babies and How to Serve Them

When your little one is starting solids make sure she's getting plenty of protein-rich baby food. Here are some smart, easy-prep choices. 

All Solid Foods

Is Your Baby a Junk Food Junkie?
Is Your Baby's First Finger Food Really Safe?
You Won't Believe How Early Kids' Bad Eating Habits Start
FDA Wants to Limit the Amount of Arsenic in Infant Rice Cereal
Study: Age of Gluten Introduction Does Not Impact Risk for Celiac Disease
The Best Baby-Led Weaning Foods
Is Your Baby Refusing the Spoon? Here's What to Do
Holiday Foods Babies Can Eat Too
Introducing Baby Food? Here are 20 Things to Feed Your Infant
Should You Feed Your Baby Peanuts? The AAP Weighs In
13 Easy Finger Foods for Babies With No Teeth
What is Baby-Led Weaning? How to Help Your Infant Feed Themselves
Introducing Baby to Cow's Milk
Family Recipes Made for Baby
9 Tips for Safely Introducing Solid Foods to Baby
Feeding Your Baby
Do You REALLY Know What's In That Baby Food Pouch?
When Do Babies Start Solids?
The Best Baby Advice Every New Mom Should Know
Want to Lower Baby's Risk of Allergies? Here's What to Feed Him!
Baby’s First Foods: How to Introduce Solids
Will Your Baby Have a Better Diet If You Went to College?
6 Things I Can't Believe I Learned as a New Mom
'Go the F- to Sleep' Sequel Is the Best Thing Ever
Make Your Own Baby Food!
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com