Yes, your baby will probably make a nose-wrinkling, brow-furrowing, mom-why-are-you-making-me-try-this face the first time you serve her something unfamiliar -- but that doesn't mean she won't eat it. "That displeased look is a knee-jerk reaction," says Dr. Mennella. "We found that babies continued to accept spoonfuls of veggies even after making those faces."

When Baby does make a yucky face at her first bite of spinach, don't make one with her. Instead smile and say "Yummy!" to encourage her to eat it. Keep your poker face to make trying veggies a positive experience. By her fourth exposure, Baby may even want seconds!