Feed Your Baby Right

6 months -- Butternut Squash Puree
Ingredients:
2 cups butternut squash, ready-to-use chunks
1 cup water
In a medium saucepan, combine chunks of butternut squash and water. Heat to boiling, cover and reduce heat; cook 12 minutes or until tender. Cool 10 minutes. Puree in a blender. Makes about 2 cups.
12 months -- Creamy Orzo With Peas and Carrots
Ingredients:
1/2 cup orzo pasta
1 cup frozen peas and carrots, defrosted
1/2 cup chicken broth
2 tsp. butter
Grated Parmesan cheese, optional
In a medium saucepan, cook orzo pasta according to package directions, adding peas and carrots to the saucepan the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain and toss with chicken broth and butter. Stir in grated Parmesan cheese, if desired. Makes about 2 cups
18 months -- Turkey Meatballs With Gravy
Ingredients:
3/4 lb. ground turkey
1 large egg, beaten
1/2 cup milk, divided
1 piece bread, diced small
1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. salt
poultry seasoning (a pinch)
1 can (14 oz.) chicken broth
1/2 cup cream of chicken soup
In a large bowl, combine ground turkey, egg, 1/4 cup milk, bread, bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and a pinch of poultry seasoning. Shape into 1/2-inch size meatballs and place in a saucepan with chicken broth. Cook meatballs, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until cooked through, about 10 minutes. In a measuring cup, combine cream of chicken soup and remaining 1/4 cup milk. Stir into saucepan with meatballs. Serve with egg noodles. Makes about 36 meatballs.
To freeze, divide cooled meatballs and gravy into small portions. Place in freezer weight resealable plastic bags. Freeze up to 2 months.
