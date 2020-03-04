Baby Nutrition

Understanding Baby Food Stages: A Cheat Sheet for Parents
Think purees are right for your child? There are generally three stages to introducing them. Here's what stages 1, 2, and 3 mean when it comes to baby food, plus feeding tips by age.
A Guide to Using Baby Food Feeders and the Best Picks
Baby food feeders are a great tool for helping babies six months and older get the hang of solids—offering a safe, easy way for them to nosh on new foods.
How to Raise a Vegan Baby
Ready to give your baby a vegan diet (except, you know—breast milk)? Here's how to ensure your child thrives on a meat-free, dairy-free diet.
How Much Formula to Feed a Newborn
Learn how much formula to feed the littlest member of the family, and how often he should receive a bottle.
B12 Benefits While Pregnant
Many pregnant and nursing mothers don't know that a vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious and lasting effects on your baby. Here's why and what to do about it.
Why The First 1,000 Days Really Matter
The seeds of Baby’s health are planted in utero, and they continue to grow throughout early childhood. Here’s how "the first 1000 days” impacts mental and physical well-being.