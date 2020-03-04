Baby Nutrition

Whether you're breastfeeding, using formula, or doing both, you want to make sure your baby is getting all of the vitamins and nutrients he needs to grow big and strong. Here you'll learn about baby superfoods, additional supplements you should give your baby, and more.

Understanding Baby Food Stages: A Cheat Sheet for Parents
Think purees are right for your child? There are generally three stages to introducing them. Here's what stages 1, 2, and 3 mean when it comes to baby food, plus feeding tips by age.
A Guide to Using Baby Food Feeders and the Best Picks
Baby food feeders are a great tool for helping babies six months and older get the hang of solids—offering a safe, easy way for them to nosh on new foods.
How to Raise a Vegan Baby
Ready to give your baby a vegan diet (except, you know—breast milk)? Here's how to ensure your child thrives on a meat-free, dairy-free diet.
How Much Formula to Feed a Newborn
Learn how much formula to feed the littlest member of the family, and how often he should receive a bottle.
B12 Benefits While Pregnant
Many pregnant and nursing mothers don't know that a vitamin B12 deficiency can have serious and lasting effects on your baby. Here's why and what to do about it.
Why The First 1,000 Days Really Matter
The seeds of Baby’s health are planted in utero, and they continue to grow throughout early childhood. Here’s how "the first 1000 days” impacts mental and physical well-being.
GMOs and Babies: What's Hiding in Your Little One's Food
Here's everything you need to know about GMOs, a buzzword in the food world—and how you can make the safest nutrition choices for your baby.
Your Biggest Baby-Led Weaning Questions, Answered
Hands off, mama! With baby-led weaning, your kid is in charge. It might be the best thing to happen in the high chair since the invention of the bib.
3 Big Rules for Using Donated Breast Milk
New Guidelines on Fruit Juice: Less for Kids and None for Babies
"Needle-Like" Particles Found in Popular Baby Formula: Should Parents Be Worried?
Introducing Your Baby to Cow's Milk

Portion Guide for Babies: 8 Months to 12 Months

At this age, it might be time to start feeding your baby finger foods. We tell you how to plan a full day's menu for your bundle of joy.

