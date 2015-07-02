How can I get my 15-month-old off of the bottle at bedtime?

A: You’re right, it’s definitely time to wean your daughter from the bottle. And of course you can do it! Mothers have been doing this since bottles were invented, and we all know that it takes a little tough love and a lot of determination. Unfortunately, there’s no magic method. When you take away your daughter’s bottle, you’re going to have to listen to her crying for the first night or two. But once you make your decision, stick with it. Remind yourself that you’re doing it for her own good. Her crying will only last a night or two, but her beautiful teeth will last a lifetime!