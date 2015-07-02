How can I get my 15-month-old off of the bottle at bedtime?
Q: My 15-month-old daughter is still taking a bottle to bed. That is the only time she has a bottle because she drinks everything from a sippy cup during the day. What can I do to get her off the bottle at night? If I just put her in her bed she screams forever. I've read about the possibility of cavities and what not so I'd really like to get her going to bed without the bottle ASAP, but I'm just not sure what to do. She only had a pacifier until about 5 months and quit that on her own.
A: You’re right, it’s definitely time to wean your daughter from the bottle. And of course you can do it! Mothers have been doing this since bottles were invented, and we all know that it takes a little tough love and a lot of determination. Unfortunately, there’s no magic method. When you take away your daughter’s bottle, you’re going to have to listen to her crying for the first night or two. But once you make your decision, stick with it. Remind yourself that you’re doing it for her own good. Her crying will only last a night or two, but her beautiful teeth will last a lifetime!
Answered by Dr. Rallie McAllister
