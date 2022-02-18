3 Baby Formulas Recalled After Several Infants Reportedly Fall Sick

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The recall, which was issued by the Food and Drug Administration on February 17, affects three powdered formulas: Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging parents to discard certain powdered baby formulas, as the affected products may have made some children sick.

The formulas, made by Abbott Nutrition and distributed across the country, were sold under three brand names: Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. Affected packages have a multidigit number on the bottom, the first two of which range from 22 through 37. They code will contain K8, SH, or Z2, and each will have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after.

The recall, which was voluntary, came about after Abbott Nutrtion received four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or salmonella Newport. "All four cases related to these complaints were hospitalized," the FDA wrote in the release. One of the infants may have died as a result of Cronobacter, the FDA adds.

Product samples from the Sturgis, Michigan facility were taken. They were also taken from the four complaints. All of the tests have come back negative; however, the company did say it found evidence of Cronobacter in non-product areas, and the FDA said that several environment samples from the plant have tested positive for cronobacter.

"As this is a product used as the sole source of nutrition for many of our nation's newborns and infants, the FDA is deeply concerned about these reports of bacterial infections," FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a statement.

"We want to reassure the public that we're working diligently with our partners to investigate complaints related to these products, which we recognize include infant formula produced at this facility, while we work to resolve this safety concern as quickly as possible," Yiannas added.

Parents and caregivers should cease using any of the affected formulas immediately. You should also contact your child's health care provider if you are worried about their wellbeing.