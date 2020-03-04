Formula

Formula is a safe alternative to breast milk for babies. Even moms that are breastfeeding often feed their baby formula from time-to-time. Here you'll learn about the different types, how to choose the right baby formula, and more.

Most Recent

Mom Says Her Husband 'Won't Let Her' Formula Feed and Reddit Has A Lot of Thoughts
After struggling with her mental health while trying to breastfeed her first baby, a mom shared that she's being pressured by her husband not to use formula with her second.
Why Formula is So Expensive—Financially and Emotionally
Instead of fighting for every mother's access to healthy, affordable formula, research focuses on the positives of breastfeeding. But what about parents who want to formula-feed and can't afford to?
If You Don’t Have the Baby Formula You Need, Here’s What to Do
Coronavirus hasn’t caused a baby formula shortage, but COVID-19 has shoppers hoarding necessities including baby formula. Don’t panic if you can’t find yours. While homemade formula is never safe, there are smart steps to take to keep your baby healthy and fed.
Parents are Going to Extremes To Import European Formula, Here’s Why
To access European formula, American parents either need to know someone traveling overseas or order through a formula dealer. Is it worth all that effort? Here’s what we found out.
Is European Baby Formula Really Better?
Some parents are going to great lengths to get European baby formula because they think it's safer and more nutritious than American formula—even when you can't legally buy it here. Is it worth the risk? Here's the scoop.
Over 23,000 Containers of Baby Formula, Sold at Walmart, Recalled Due to Concerns of Metal
The recall affects certain containers of the Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.
More Formula

Organic Baby Formula: Everything You Need to Know
Learn the facts about organic baby formula so you can decide if it's right for your infant. Plus, experts weigh in on the best organic formula brands out there.
Toddler Formula vs. Cow's Milk: Experts Debunk What’s Best
What is toddler milk, and is the powdered drink beneficial for your little one? Here, experts weigh in on your child's diet after breastfeeding or formula-feeding.
Baby Formula and Constipation: What You Need to Know
How Much Formula to Feed a Newborn
CVS Temporarily Pulled Enfamil Baby Formula From Shelves Due to a Theft Scheme
Audrey Roloff Faces Backlash After Saying She Thought Feeding Daughter Formula Was a 'Sin'

"Needle-Like" Particles Found in Popular Baby Formula: Should Parents Be Worried?

We talked to a pediatrician to find out if a report that found potentially-harmful nanoparticles in baby formula should concern parents.

All Formula

Formula Must-Knows
Combining Breastfeeding With Formula
Fewer Moms Are Getting Formula When They Leave the Hospital
Homemade Baby Formula: Is That Safe?!
A Paleo Diet...for Babies?!
Hypoallergenic Baby Formula Buying Guide
What's in Baby Formula?
The Top Brands of Baby Formula
How to Prepare Baby Formula
The Difference Between Powder, Concentrated Liquid, and Ready-to-Use Formulas
How to Buy Formula on a Budget
Federal Infant Formula Standards Finalized
Fake Breast Milk in Development in China
The Facts About Formula
Breastfeeding vs. Formula: Let's Call A Truce
FDA Announces New Infant Formula Safety Rules
Moms Getting Bribed to Breastfeed? New Program Pays Nursing Mothers
Bottle-Fed Babies May Face Greater Stomach Obstruction Risk
Mom's Personality Predicts Breast or Bottle Feeding Choices
Venezuela Considering Baby Bottle Ban to Promote Breastfeeding
Scans Show Breast Milk May Be Good for the Brain
Formula Can Support Breastfeeding, Study Finds
Most Babies Eat Solid Food too Soon, Study Says
Sweden Considers Banning Babies in Formula Ads
Hospital Formula Ban Proposed Nationwide
