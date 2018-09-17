9 Healthy Baby Snacks That Are Great On the Go

Image zoom Shutterstock

Once your baby starts eating solid foods—around 4 to 6 months—having snacks on hand is an important survival hack for busy parents. Not only can it help pacify your hangry little one when you're on the go, healthy snacking is also a key part of your child's growth.

"Your child's brain goes through massive development from birth to age 3 and his nutrition plays a huge role in this development," notes Deborah Malkoff-Cohen, MS, RD, CDN, CDE, of City Kids Nutrition in New York City. "On average, toddlers need about 1,000-1,400 calories a day."

Nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats all work together to give your child the energy he or she needs. Fortunately, feeding your baby or toddler healthy snacks on the go is easy and affordable. Here are a few of our top picks.

1. Apples and pears

Remove the peel, then steam or roast these fruits to help your baby meet his daily fiber requirement. Toddlers can typically handle slices or even whole fruit.

2. Cheese sticks

These simple snacks are a great source of protein, which is essential for your child's growth. "Protein serves as the building blocks of the body and helps body tissues and muscles grow," Malkoff-Cohen says.

3. A good food pouch

Go for an easy-squeeze pouch that combines the benefits of healthy fats from avocado, potassium from bananas, and fiber from apples.

4. Hummus

While toddlers can pair hummus with whole grain pretzels or thinly sliced veggies, babies could try the fiber-rich snack with steamed carrots.

5. Nut butter

Reach for low-sugar almond butter, cashew butter, or sunflower seed butter to reap the benefits of these healthy fats. Spread it thinly on a piece of toast then cut the bread into small sticks for your baby. "Fat is such a significant nutrient during the first two years of life," Malkoff-Cohen says. "Fifty percent of your baby's calories should be coming from a fat source… because his brain is developing so rapidly and relies on fat as a fuel and growth source."

6. Full-fat plain yogurt

Packed with healthy carbs, calcium, protein, and healthy fats, yogurt can help Baby's body absorb crucial vitamins and nutrients that are key in building their central nervous systems.

7. Whole-grain graham crackers

Ideal for nut- or dairy-free kids, graham crackers are a crowd-pleasing alternative to more sugary cookies.

8. Hard-boiled eggs

Perhaps best suited for a trip to the park (or somewhere outdoors), these stinky snacks deliver some serious protein.

9. Turkey

Help your kid meet their daily iron requirement by offering thinly sliced turkey paired with cheese.