Feeding in the First Year

9 Healthy Baby Snacks That Are Great On the Go
There's no need to sacrifice nutrition while you're away from home. These healthy snack options will keep babies and toddlers growing strong.
How to Make Baby Food at Home
Follow a few simple steps to make and freeze homemade baby food so you'll always have a wholesome meal at the ready.
10 Foods to Healthfully Encourage Baby's Weight Gain
While most babies gain weight without issue, your pediatrician may suggest adding even more nutritious, fat-filled foods to your little one's diet. Here are ways to tip the scale in their favor.
3 New Ways to Introduce Allergens to Babies
Introducing allergens like peanuts and eggs to your baby early on may help lower the risk for allergies. Here are some easy ways to do it.
Why You May Want to Skip the Sippy Cup for Your Baby
Are sippy cups really the best cup to introduce after (or alongside) breast or bottle? Experts suggest a straw or open cup instead, and here's why.
Gagging: What You Need to Know About Feeding Baby
Your baby may gag when learning to eat solid foods, especially with baby led-weaning. Here's when gagging is good—and when you need to be concerned.