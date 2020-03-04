Feeding in the First Year

9 Healthy Baby Snacks That Are Great On the Go
There's no need to sacrifice nutrition while you're away from home. These healthy snack options will keep babies and toddlers growing strong.
How to Make Baby Food at Home
Follow a few simple steps to make and freeze homemade baby food so you'll always have a wholesome meal at the ready.
10 Foods to Healthfully Encourage Baby's Weight Gain
While most babies gain weight without issue, your pediatrician may suggest adding even more nutritious, fat-filled foods to your little one's diet. Here are ways to tip the scale in their favor.
3 New Ways to Introduce Allergens to Babies
Introducing allergens like peanuts and eggs to your baby early on may help lower the risk for allergies. Here are some easy ways to do it.
Why You May Want to Skip the Sippy Cup for Your Baby
Are sippy cups really the best cup to introduce after (or alongside) breast or bottle? Experts suggest a straw or open cup instead, and here's why.
Gagging: What You Need to Know About Feeding Baby
Your baby may gag when learning to eat solid foods, especially with baby led-weaning. Here's when gagging is good—and when you need to be concerned.
This Mom's Baby-Burping Method Is Kinda Going to Change Your Life
A mom blogger offers a slightly different spin on burping your baby, but it's seriously shaking things up for parents everywhere.
New Guidelines on Fruit Juice: Less for Kids and None for Babies
New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend no juice for babies and set stricter limits on portions for older kids too.
5 Nutrients Your Baby Needs
Has a Breastfeeding Benefit Been Overhyped?
Mom's Refreshingly Honest Post Explains Why 'I Wish I Never Breastfed My Baby'
Meet the Winner of the Parents and Dreft America's Messiest Baby Contest

Your Age-by-Age Guide to Raising a Foodie

Make your baby’s first bites more than just a sweet milestone.

You Won't Believe How Early Kids' Bad Eating Habits Start
Study: Age of Gluten Introduction Does Not Impact Risk for Celiac Disease
Starting Solids: How to Raise a Foodie
Nursing Roadblocks
5 Biggest Baby Food Frustrations
