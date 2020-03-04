Feeding

Feeding a baby is among the top concerns new parents have. How do you know if your baby is getting enough to eat?Here you'll learn about baby nutrition. We'll teach you about formula, and when to start solid foods. We'll also explore bottlefeeding, help you with feeding problems, and go in depth about feeding your baby the first year.

Mom Says Her Husband 'Won't Let Her' Formula Feed and Reddit Has A Lot of Thoughts
After struggling with her mental health while trying to breastfeed her first baby, a mom shared that she's being pressured by her husband not to use formula with her second.
Why Formula is So Expensive—Financially and Emotionally
Instead of fighting for every mother's access to healthy, affordable formula, research focuses on the positives of breastfeeding. But what about parents who want to formula-feed and can't afford to?
Baby-Led Weaning is Becoming the New 'Breast is Best'—But It's Time to Squash Both
The pressure for parents to do baby-led weaning is growing, but there's no one "right" way to feed your baby.
What Is Nipple Confusion in Babies?
If you introduce a bottle too early, your baby might develop nipple confusion. Learn more about why it happens and how to help your little one switch between breastfeeding and bottle-feeding with ease.
A Guide to Bottle Nipple Sizes: How to Choose the Right Level
Baby bottle nipples aren't one size fits all. Here's how to choose a nipple based on your little one's age and desired flow level.
The Most Lifelike Bottles for Breastfed Babies
Planning to give your breastfed baby some pumped breast milk or formula? Learn how to ease the transition between nursing and bottle-feeding, and check out our round-up of the best bottles to prevent nipple confusion.
'American' Baby Food Isn't for Me—Here's Why I Feed My Son Bengali Food
Growing up I was told my culture's cuisine was "exotic" and unhealthy—but then I became a mom and started seeing things differently.
How Much Should a Newborn Eat?
Nourishing your baby can be a daunting task for the first few weeks. Whether you're using the breast or the bottle, this newborn feeding schedule can serve as a guide.
Baby Feeding Chart: How Much and When to Feed Infants the First Year
It's Time We Stop Shaming Parents for the Way They Feed Their Babies
7 Reusable Baby Food Pouches We Love
Understanding Baby Food Stages: A Cheat Sheet for Parents

A Guide to Using Baby Food Feeders and the Best Picks

Baby food feeders are a great tool for helping babies six months and older get the hang of solids—offering a safe, easy way for them to nosh on new foods.

Toddler Formula vs. Cow's Milk: Experts Debunk What’s Best
Baby Formula and Constipation: What You Need to Know
Millennial Moms Choose Formula Feeding for Convenience
How to Raise a Vegan Baby
How Much Formula to Feed a Newborn
B12 Benefits While Pregnant
Amanda Seyfried Solves the Baby Feeding Debate in One Perfect Tweet
Why The First 1,000 Days Really Matter
9 Healthy Baby Snacks That Are Great On the Go
How to Make Baby Food at Home
10 Foods to Healthfully Encourage Baby's Weight Gain
CVS Temporarily Pulled Enfamil Baby Formula From Shelves Due to a Theft Scheme
GMOs and Babies: What's Hiding in Your Little One's Food
3 New Ways to Introduce Allergens to Babies
Audrey Roloff Faces Backlash After Saying She Thought Feeding Daughter Formula Was a 'Sin'
Wary of Offering Peanut to Your Baby? You're Not Alone
3 Baby-Led Weaning Recipes for Finger Food
Your Biggest Baby-Led Weaning Questions, Answered
Why Having Your Baby Avoid Gluten, Soy, and Other Allergens May Backfire
The Most Important Nutrients for Your Baby's Brain, According to Doctors
When to Start Finger Foods? Probably Sooner Than You Think
Do Babies Really Have 'Virgin' Guts?
Mom Breastfeeds One Baby, Bottle Feeds Another, Proves Fed Is Best
Why You May Want to Skip the Sippy Cup for Your Baby
Should Jessa Duggar Really Be Getting Blowback About Bottle Feeding?
