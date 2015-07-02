How often should I change my baby's diaper?

A: Well, poopy diapers should be changed as soon as it is clear that your baby has left you a gift. Poop can irritate the skin or worse, be a set-up for a bladder infection, particularly in baby girls. With super-absorbent diapers, it is probably okay to leave a wet diaper on for a little longer, especially if your baby is sleeping through the night; there is no need to wake up your little one to change a wet diaper. But in general, if you spot a wet or soiled diaper, it is time to change it.