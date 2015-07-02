Do diapers expire?
Q: I'm expecting my first little one and I'm trying to plan ahead by buying things now. So I was wondering, do diapers expire?
A: This is an interesting question. I contacted the folks Pampers and Huggies to get to the "bottom" of this. Pampers let me know that their diapers do not have an expiration date. They said that the only thing that may happen over time is a possible discoloration to a light yellow. But, they said the performance does not go down. Huggies responded that there is no shelf life or expiration date on their diapers.
All content on this Web site, including medical opinion and any other health-related information, is for informational purposes only and should not be considered to be a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for any individual situation. Use of this site and the information contained herein does not create a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the direct advice of your own doctor in connection with any questions or issues you may have regarding your own health or the health of others.
Answered by Dr. Jamie Freishtat
Comments