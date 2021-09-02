The Best Diaper Rash Cream for Babies

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A freshly diapered baby is a picture of perfection. But that itchy, chapped redness that comes from a wet nappy? Not so much. These soothing diaper rash creams can help.

Does your baby have warm irritated skin and raised red bumps along their diaper area? They're probably suffering from diaper rash. Before you blame your newbie parenting skills, know that diaper rash is universal. It's often caused by pee, poop, or the diaper itself rubbing against your baby's bare bottom. Thankfully, diaper rash creams can help. Here's your guide to choosing the best one for your little one.

How to Use Diaper Rash Cream

Preventing Diaper Rash: To prevent diaper rash, apply a thick layer of diaper rash cream to dried skin during each change. This will form a barrier between your baby's skin and their diaper contents. "Think of diaper paste as a shield that sits between the skin and the contents of the diaper. If the paste isn't soiled, no need to rub it off during changes; simply add more paste on top," says the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Beyond that, change diapers promptly after your baby poops, and about every three to four hours otherwise. Make sure to dry your baby's bottom completely after each diaper change.

Treating Diaper Rash: Sometimes, despite your best intentions, your baby will get a diaper rash anyway. Diaper rash creams can help soothe the area, especially when applied at the first signs of irritation. Clean your baby's rash with a gentle cleanser instead of wipes—or at least choose wipes without alcohol or fragrance—to prevent further irritating the rash, says the AAP. If you baby's rash seems uncomfortable, give them a bath and let them play naked, without a diaper, to help clear it up.

If a rash reddens and worsens within a day, or if spots break out around it, see a pediatrician. They might recommend an anti-fungal cream, prescription antibiotic, or hydrocortisone ointment (but don't use any of these items without a doctor's approval) .

Choosing the Best Diaper Rash Cream for Babies

Looking for the best baby diaper rash cream? "The brand is less important than the ingredients," says AAP. Most diaper rash creams contain a base of petroleum jelly or zinc oxide, both of which provide a protective barrier against irritation. Other common ingredients include lanolin, calendula, and aloe vera. The AAP advises against using diaper rash creams with fragrance because they can irritate sensitive skin.

To help keep your little one's bottom in tip-top shape, consider one of these seven protective creams that take the sting out of painful diaper rashes.