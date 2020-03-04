The Best Diaper Rash Cream for Babies
A freshly diapered baby is a picture of perfection. But that itchy, chapped redness that comes from a wet nappy? Not so much. These soothing diaper rash creams can help.
Skin Rash Treatment: How to Stop the Itch
Some rashes in children will disappear without treatment, but some need some help healing. Here's how to treat common types of rashes and when to call the doctor for red, itchy skin.
Diaper Rash Causes
Does your baby have diaper rash? We break down the different types, including both mild and severe diaper rashes. Also, find out what causes these skin conditions and how to treat rashes.
Ways to Prevent Diaper Rash
It's practically a parental rite of passage: opening your baby's diaper and seeing his sweet little bottom covered in red splotches. Welcome to the world of diaper rash. Before you start questioning your parenting skills (or running to the emergency room), remember that the rash is harmless if treated. Most babies get a diaper rash at some point but won't continue to get it once they're toilet trained.
Treating Diaper Rash
