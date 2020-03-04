Parents on Amazon Say These Face Wipes for Kids Are 'Softer' and 'Thicker' Than More Expensive Brands
And they contain fewer ingredients.
How to DIY Homemade Baby Wipes
If you can't find essentials like baby wipes at your local store in the midst of bulk-buying during the coronavirus pandemic, these DIY options are a good alternative.
Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Mom-Shamers Who Say Her Nails Are Too Long: 'I Manage Just Fine'
The mom to 10-month-old True Thompson turned to Twitter to defend herself.
7 Hacks to Make Diaper Duty Easy and Calm
Diaper changes can be filled with drama, but these techniques straight from parenting experts can help minimize the chaos.
12 Diaper Change Moments Every Parent Can Relate To
Changing your baby’s diaper isn’t always fun, but it can be funny. (Or at least make for a good story once some time passes, right?) Yes, someday we’ll all look back and laugh, preferably when they’re 16 and their prom date is over.
New York Law Requires Changing Tables in Men's Restrooms: 'It's Not Just Moms Who Change Diapers'
A new law will give fathers in New York access to changing tables in public restrooms.