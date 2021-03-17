The 10 Swim Diapers That Parents on Amazon Trust Most for the Beach and Pool

If your little one isn't potty-trained, swim diapers are essential for pool and beach days. Regular diapers don't do the trick because they're so absorbent, but swim diapers allow you and your child to enjoy accident-free fun in the sun. Also known as swim nappies, swim diapers aren't necessarily leakproof, but they are significantly more functional than regular diapers thanks to their secure fit that holds solids. Just remember to check your baby's swim diaper frequently and put them in a fresh one when needed.
There are two types of swim diapers out there: reusable and disposable. Reusable versions are eco-friendly, cost-effective, and usually more durable, whereas disposable ones make for a quick changing process, which is always a win for busy mamas. With different designs like snap-on and wrap diapers, you can find a style that's suitable for you and your child's needs. Plus, there are plenty of adorable prints to choose from, including animals, cars, and flowers.
Without further ado, check out these swim diapers from Pampers, I Play by Green Sprouts, and more popular brands that have all earned excellent ratings from shoppers who have purchased them and witnessed firsthand their top-notch functionality.
This reusable swim diaper claims the number one spot because of its adjustable fit and outstanding leak protection. The design is better than you might expect, with snaps around the waist and thighs that are suitable for infants 8 to 36 pounds. The single-size option also takes the guesswork out of choosing the right diaper for your baby. In other words, this could be the one and only swim diaper you ever have to buy.
“I bought this before visiting family with my 5-month-old. He's a tiny little guy, but all the snaps made it so that the diaper fit him perfectly,” one shopper said. “The first time we went swimming, he pooped after about 10 minutes. The diaper did a perfect job at containing the poop, but breastfed poop is super watery and will leak out eventually. I love that it's cute, reusable, and will fit him for years to come.”
This swim diaper is basically a mini wetsuit for babies, which explains why parents all over the world are obsessed with them. The snug high waist and leg bands make sure your little one is comfortable and prevents liquid from seeping out. Because of its secure fit, the swim diaper is an excellent choice for infants who tend to have runny diapers. It’s available in sizes fit for newborns to 3-year-olds and offers several prints, like flowers, sea creatures, and dinosaurs. Some reviewers say the diaper can be tight around the legs, so you might want to consider sizing up.
This swim diaper makes changing time a breeze thanks to its wrap-and-snap design. It has extra-strong material around the legs with gussets for extra protection and a soft interior that’s gentle on delicate skin. The diaper comes in three sizes suitable for children 6 to 55 pounds. Each size includes multiple snaps so that it can grow with your baby.
“This diaper is a little more expensive than a lot of the reusable options, but the fact it fits so long (and you could unbutton it if your child did poop instead of pulling over legs) has made it a better value,” one reviewer said.
“We’ve been using this product for our baby’s swim classes for over two months now and so far so good without escape accidents in the pool!” another said.
Even if your toddler is potty-trained, it doesn’t hurt to have them wear one, especially at public pools. Offering sizes up to 4T, this reusable swim diaper is a great option for many ages. The swim diaper’s patented design consists of three layers of fabric for superior comfort and protection. Unlike some reusable diapers that are recommended to hand wash only, this nappy is machine-washable, so you can clean it quickly and have it ready to go for the next day.
“So my almost 3-year-old isn't fully potty trained yet, because it's going very sloooow. I had just signed him up for swimming lessons at daycare, and he couldn't no longer fit into the regular Huggies or Pampers swim diapers,” one shopper wrote. “After reviewing all the reviews and feedback, I took a chance on these. They didn't disappoint at all! I LOVE these and I plan to order another pair for him.”
Since reusable swim diapers need to be washed after every use, investing in a two-pack is a smart move. Each diaper in this set is designed to fit newborns up to 3-year-olds (or 6 to 28 pounds), so you can make this $12 purchase once and be set for years. The diapers have an easy-to-clean liner, convenient snaps all over the front and back, and a wide variety of playful patterns.
“I live in a place where we would swim almost daily, and buying disposable swim diapers was going to be too expensive,” one reviewer said. “Between the two of these it was so worth it! My daughter did test it out with a number two experience, and I am happy to say that even wet and weighed down, it kept the crap contained!”
If you’re all about convenience, Pampers’ disposable swim diapers are a no-brainer. Even though you need to purchase them more often, they are a great pick for quick changes and disposal. These diapers offer convenience at public pools and beaches because you don’t have to worry about bringing a messy diaper home or washing it out there. Available in sizes for children 13 to 31 pounds, each pack comes with 10 to 12 diapers to keep you prepared beyond a full beach day.
“These work great and seem to be very comfortable for my 10-month-old son. I’ve tried his regular diapers in our kid pool a couple times and I can’t believe the difference these swim diapers make,” one shopper wrote. “They feel pretty thin but we’re over halfway through this pack and haven't had any issues yet!”
With over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, Alva’s swim diapers are loved by parents for their durability, adjustable fit, and comfort. This nappy is another all-in-one option, providing several snaps to suit most little swimmers up to 2 years old. It offers the right amount of security and stretch to contain solids without being restrictive. The best (and hardest) part will be choosing from the adorable prints, which are available in packs of two and three.
“These are swim diapers, so they obviously won’t absorb pee, but they do a great job of keeping the poop in! The first time I put my baby in these, he pooped (of course!), and they were super easy to clean,” one shopper said. “I’m glad I went with these over disposable or even a more expensive brand. I love that these are a great price, super cute, and just all around great diapers!”
Thousands of parents applaud these swim diapers not only for their incredible price, but also for their superior quality. The three-packs come in sizes small and large, but they feature adjustable snaps to fit many weights. Made from soft cloth, the diapers don’t sag and will keep your little one comfortable. Plus, you can count on the leg holes to prevent spillage thanks to their leakproof design.
“I’m a cloth diapering mama, so I'm a little picky about strong snaps and a good fit. These were well-made for swimming,” one reviewer said. “The prints are bright, and we got compliments on them from other moms. All in all, I would highly recommend these and would order again.”
This swim diaper is suitable for children 3 months to 4 years old. Its fabric is UPF 50+, which blocks harmful sun rays from reaching their skin underneath the bottoms. The nappy has two layers that feature nylon and spandex on the outside and soft polyester on the inside, plus chafe-reducing stitching. Parents agree this option is extremely durable and comfortable.
“My 4-year-old with autism is not potty trained yet. It’s hard to find swim diapers big enough for him that are reusable,” one shopper wrote. “He started swimming lessons, and I wanted something that could be reused. These are awesome! They fit snugly where they need to. My son has tested the bowel capacity of these diapers and they stood the test. Great product!”
If you want to dress your child in swimwear that doesn’t look like a diaper, these trunks with built-in nappies are a must. Several shoppers say they are a great choice for swim lessons that require double diapering, so you only have to add a disposable swim diaper underneath and you’re good to go. Whether or not you add an additional swim diaper, the trunks are designed to contain solids and can be worn alone for public swimming. They are machine-washable, easy to put on and take off, and come in sizes ranging from 6 months to 4T.
“I love these so much! These are way easier than finagling the buttons on a reusable swim diaper and so much cuter,” one reviewer said. “I've bought these in multiple colors, and they're super easy to get on my toddler. He's much more agreeable about putting on his swimsuit when it has cool tigers or turtles on it, too.”
