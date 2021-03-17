The 10 Swim Diapers That Parents on Amazon Trust Most for the Beach and Pool

This reusable swim diaper claims the number one spot because of its adjustable fit and outstanding leak protection. The design is better than you might expect, with snaps around the waist and thighs that are suitable for infants 8 to 36 pounds. The single-size option also takes the guesswork out of choosing the right diaper for your baby. In other words, this could be the one and only swim diaper you ever have to buy.

“I bought this before visiting family with my 5-month-old. He's a tiny little guy, but all the snaps made it so that the diaper fit him perfectly,” one shopper said. “The first time we went swimming, he pooped after about 10 minutes. The diaper did a perfect job at containing the poop, but breastfed poop is super watery and will leak out eventually. I love that it's cute, reusable, and will fit him for years to come.”

To buy: $16; amazon.com