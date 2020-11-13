The 10 Best Diapers for Newborns in 2020
Newborns dirty eight to 12 diapers each day, so it’s important to find one that keeps your little one dry and comfortable. If you're searching for a new go-to, check out our round-up of the best disposable newborn diapers on the market today.
Pampers Swaddlers Diapers
Pampers Swaddlers top many “best diapers for newborns” lists, and with good reason: They’re super absorbent, lightweight, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic. They also have a wetness indicator to gauge whether your infant actually needs changing.
Another perk is the sizing. Most brands manufacturer diapers from size “newborn” (less than 10 pounds) to size 6 (35 pounds and over)—but Pampers Swaddlers also come in size “preemie” for those less than 6 pounds, and size 7 for older toddlers weighing more than 41 pounds.
Available Sizes: Preemie - 7
Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers
Parents love the softness and breathability of Huggies Little Snugglers—but the stand-out feature is definitely their absorbency. A pocketed waistband contains messy blowouts, while a “Leak Lock System” secures pee and poop for up to 12 hours. The hypoallergenic diapers also come with a wetness indicator, as well as an umbilical cord cutout for smaller sizes.
Available Sizes: Preemie-6
The Honest Company's Honest Diapers
The Honest Company's diapers pride themselves on “cloud-like comfort” and “advanced leak protection,” according to the product description. They come in a variety of stylish prints to suit any baby's personality. Another stand-out feature is the eco-friendliness. No disposable diaper is completely green (because they all end up in a landfill at the end of the day), but the Honest diapers are made with plant-based materials and designed with sustainably harvested fluff pulp. They don’t contain any latex, fragrances, lotions, or chlorine processing.
Parents also love The Honest Company’s overnight diapers, which protect against wetness for up to 12 hours.
Available Sizes: Newborn - 6
Luvs Ultra Leakguards Diapers
Luvs is a go-to brand for parents on a budget, but it doesn’t sacrifice quality. The diapers have triple leakguard protection to prevent dreaded pee and poop spills, stretchy sides that contain leaks, and a helpful wetness indicator. What’s more, “Nightlock Technology” provides 12 hours of protection as your child snoozes. If you aren’t happy with the diapers, Luvs gives a full refund within 45 days of purchase.
Available Sizes: Newborn - 6
Hello Bello Diapers
Hello Bello diapers boast many impressive features, including high levels of absorbency and stretchy side panels. Lotion, fragrances, latex, chlorine processing, and phthalates are no-shows in these diapers, which are made with a plant-derived core liner and sustainably harvested fluff pulp. You can also choose from plenty of adorable designs, ranging from butterflies to dinosaurs to seasonal specials.
Hello Bello also offers cost-cutting bundles that contain seven packs of diapers (anywhere from 245 to 119 diapers total, depending on the size you order), four packs of wipes, and other deals. Visit the Hello Bello website for more information on diaper bundles.
Available Sizes: Newborn - 6
Bambo Nature Classic Diapers
Calling all green parents! The Bambo Nature Classic Diapers have a very transparent list of natural ingredients, and they even earned the Nordic Swan Ecolabel and the the FSC label. But note that the environmental-friendliness comes at a price, since they’re one of the expensive options on the “best diapers for newborns” round-up.
Available Sizes: 1-6 (Note that size 1 fits babies 4-9 pounds).
Pampers Pure Diapers
Pampers Pure Diapers are super comfortable and breathable, but they’re also manufactured with plant-based materials and recyclable packaging. Many parents rely on the hypoallergenic diapers for babies with sensitive skin, including those with diaper rash. Moms and dads also enjoy the quick absorbency, wetness indicator, overnight protection, and cute patterns.
Available Sizes: Newborn-6
Target Up & Up Diapers
The next time you’re making a Target run, check out the store's brand of affordable diapers for newborns. They have a stretchy design that stops leaks, a wetness indicator, a breathable outer cover, and adjustable secure-grip tabs. Target also didn’t skimp on health concerns—the hypoallergenic diapers don’t contain any lotion, fragrance, or latex.
Available Sizes: Newborn-7
Andy Pandy Premium Bamboo Diapers
Another eco-friendly option, these Andy Pandy diapers consist of highly absorbent bamboo, which prevents blowouts without harmful rash-causing chemicals (like latex, alcohol, phthalates, and chlorine). The diapers are naturally hypoallergenic, and they’re highly biodegradable—ideal for families with green values! Parents also love the wetness indicator and moisture-wicking properties.
Available Sizes: Newborn - Extra Large
Seventh Generation Free & Clear Baby Diapers
If you’re looking for something gentle, Seventh Generation Free & Clear Baby Diapers are a safe bet. They’re chlorine-free, processed wood fluff pulp, and contain natural sustainably-sourced ingredients. You won’t even find lead or heavy metals in the ink! The high-capacity core absorbs pee and poop, while the breathable moisture barrier keeps your little one comfy.