The 10 Best Diapers for Newborns in 2020

Pampers Swaddlers top many “best diapers for newborns” lists, and with good reason: They’re super absorbent, lightweight, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic. They also have a wetness indicator to gauge whether your infant actually needs changing.

Another perk is the sizing. Most brands manufacturer diapers from size “newborn” (less than 10 pounds) to size 6 (35 pounds and over)—but Pampers Swaddlers also come in size “preemie” for those less than 6 pounds, and size 7 for older toddlers weighing more than 41 pounds.

Available Sizes: Preemie - 7