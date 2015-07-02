When can my child learn a second language?

A: Every baby is born with the ability to mimic the sounds of any language. But by about 10 months or so, they begin to narrow down the range of sounds to those that they hear around them. So if you want your child to learn a second language, the earlier the better. That doesn't mean you should play Berlitz videos nonstop or have your child taking Mandarin lessons before he can even sit up -- these wouldn't be useful at such a young age. But if you're a bilingual family (or have a bilingual caregiver), have one parent (and/or caregiver) speak the second language to the baby all the time so he has a chance to become fully immersed in it.