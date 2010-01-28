Timeline to Walking and Beyond
2 Weeks Old
When a 2-week-old infant is held upright on a firm surface, he?ll generally move in a march-like fashion, with each foot jumping up as it touches the surface. This will help strengthen Baby?s developing muscles.
2 Months Old
By the time an infant is 2 months old, he can bear his weight briefly when he?s held in a standing position.
8 Months Old
By 8 months, many babies are crawling and by 9 months, they start to climb onto things.
9 to 16 Months Old
Between 9 and 16 months, most babies start walking; they first pull themselves up to a standing position and cruise around by holding on to furniture. Eventually they walk unaided. Typically they hold their arms out and spread their legs for balance, and point their knees out and toes in or out.
18 Months Old
By 18 months, toddlers have graduated to a heel-to-toe gait, and usually climb stairs one foot at a time while holding on to an adult's hand.
2 Years Old
Most 2-year-olds can walk backward and can also run with ease.
3 Years Old
By 3-years-old, preschoolers are able to jump with both feet off the floor at once, stand on one foot for several seconds, and walk up and down stairs on their own.
