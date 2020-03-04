When Do Babies Walk?

When Do Babies Start Walking?
If your little one has been crawling and cruising, you may wonder when she'll take her first steps. Here, experts break down the stages of walking, and they explain when most babies start moving on two legs.
How to Prepare Your Baby for Walking
Once your cutie starts cruising, get ready for the pitter-patter of little feet. Try these tips to help your baby get up and go.
Ways to Help Baby Learn to Walk
From sitting to crawling and cruising your baby's journey to walking is an exciting time.
Timeline to Walking and Beyond
While each baby develops at her own pace, here's what you can generally expect as she starts down the path to becoming a walker. Find outwhen she'll take her first steps and get a sneak peek at all the other amazing ways your little one will navigate her world.
Picking the Perfect First Shoes
Help your new walker put her best foot forward by saying bye-bye to bare feet and hello to killer kicks!
Walk This Way: Understanding Baby's Walking Style
Your baby is ready to walk, but don't be surprised if she takes a while to hit her stride. Toddlers -- and even bigger kids -- often have issues like bowlegs, pigeon toes, or tiptoe walking. Here's what to look out for as your baby learns to walk, and when to worry.