Out of the Mouths of Babes: Funny First Words
From the hilarious to the truly original, readers share their cutie pies' first words with us!
Baby's First Word
My oldest's was "poop" at 7 months.
— Amy Miner Staley
Baby's First Word
"Mo mo"...that was his version of Elmo! LOL!
— Shelley Bassik Rothstein
Baby's First Word
"Booby." My child was always hungry.
— Jennifer Hepinstall-Batson
Baby's First Word
"Oscar," which is the dog's name.
— Grace Christenson
Baby's First Word
It was actually "fire truck" which sounded like "fire****. " We made her start saying "fire car" just until she could say truck but to this day everyone in the family still calls it a "fire car."
— Stacy Standifer Gray
Baby's First Word
"Gobble gobble"—it was around Thanksgiving!
— Lisa Rotili
Baby's First Word
Believe it or not she said "all clean" when she 2 1/2 months old and she would say it after every diaper change and bath but she would never say it when I tried to show someone so nobody believes me.
— Melissa Spencer
Baby's First Word
From the beginning, we would sign and say "all gone" when done eating. One day after dinner, "all gone" just came out!
— Tracy Fay Creamer
Baby's First Word
Son No. 3 signed his first word since he is deaf. He signed "more" when we were out to eat with some friends. It was so precious and special!
— Nicki Mays McElreath
Baby's First Word
"Balloon"
— Juanita Perez
Baby's First Word
"Fongool." I guess I said it way too much because I didn't want to say the other F-word in front of her and she picked that up instead.
— Tara Taute Chiu
Baby's First Word
"Ribbitt."
— Christy Ames
Baby's First Word
"Sit." That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
— Lynn Krug Taylor
Baby's First Word
"Arf, Arf!" He always talked to our dogs outside his bedroom window when he was supposed to be taking a nap.
— Jackie Colwell
Baby's First Word
"Awuy." That was her saying "I love you." I said it to her morning, day, and night while she was awake and sleeping.
— Jessica Rodriguez
Baby's First Word
"Shoes"—no joke. She is 2 now and that's still all she wants to play with! I may be in trouble during the teenage years! She would rather go to a shoe store than a toy store!
— Emily Smith
Baby's First Word
"S**t." Seriously, my last kid didn't say one word until she was about 16 months old. She made sounds but never an actual word. One day at Walmart, I dropped my purse and everything fell out and into a puddle. I muttered s**t to myself, but she said it just as loud and proud as she could. Then she continued to say it, to everyone for several weeks.
— Stacy Minichello
Baby's First Word
"I eat!"
— Briana Jenkins
Baby's First Word
"Raiders suck."
— Joe N Joy Lieggi
Baby's First Word
"SpongeBob."
— Rubi Rodriguez-Orona Pumpob
Baby's First Word
"Tickle, tickle."
— Kelly Roos
