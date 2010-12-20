"S**t." Seriously, my last kid didn't say one word until she was about 16 months old. She made sounds but never an actual word. One day at Walmart, I dropped my purse and everything fell out and into a puddle. I muttered s**t to myself, but she said it just as loud and proud as she could. Then she continued to say it, to everyone for several weeks.

— Stacy Minichello