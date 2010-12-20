Out of the Mouths of Babes: Funny First Words

From the hilarious to the truly original, readers share their cutie pies' first words with us!

Start Slideshow

1 of 23

Baby's First Word

My oldest's was "poop" at 7 months.

— Amy Miner Staley

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Mo mo"...that was his version of Elmo! LOL!

— Shelley Bassik Rothstein

3 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Booby." My child was always hungry.

— Jennifer Hepinstall-Batson

Advertisement

4 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Oscar," which is the dog's name.

— Grace Christenson

5 of 23

If Babies Could Text: Deep Thoughts

Babies might not be able to speak in coherent sentences yet, but that doesn't mean they're not full of profound ideas. These deep thought texts from babies prove you're never too young to ponder life's big questions.

6 of 23

Baby's First Word

It was actually "fire truck" which sounded like "fire****. " We made her start saying "fire car" just until she could say truck but to this day everyone in the family still calls it a "fire car."

— Stacy Standifer Gray

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Gobble gobble"—it was around Thanksgiving!

— Lisa Rotili

8 of 23

Baby's First Word

Believe it or not she said "all clean" when she 2 1/2 months old and she would say it after every diaper change and bath but she would never say it when I tried to show someone so nobody believes me.

— Melissa Spencer

9 of 23

Baby's First Word

From the beginning, we would sign and say "all gone" when done eating. One day after dinner, "all gone" just came out!

— Tracy Fay Creamer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 23

Baby's First Word

Son No. 3 signed his first word since he is deaf. He signed "more" when we were out to eat with some friends. It was so precious and special!

— Nicki Mays McElreath

11 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Balloon"

— Juanita Perez

12 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Fongool." I guess I said it way too much because I didn't want to say the other F-word in front of her and she picked that up instead.

— Tara Taute Chiu

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Ribbitt."

— Christy Ames

14 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Sit." That's my story and I'm sticking to it.

— Lynn Krug Taylor

15 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Arf, Arf!" He always talked to our dogs outside his bedroom window when he was supposed to be taking a nap.

— Jackie Colwell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Awuy." That was her saying "I love you." I said it to her morning, day, and night while she was awake and sleeping.

— Jessica Rodriguez

17 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Shoes"—no joke. She is 2 now and that's still all she wants to play with! I may be in trouble during the teenage years! She would rather go to a shoe store than a toy store!

— Emily Smith

18 of 23

Baby's First Word

"S**t." Seriously, my last kid didn't say one word until she was about 16 months old. She made sounds but never an actual word. One day at Walmart, I dropped my purse and everything fell out and into a puddle. I muttered s**t to myself, but she said it just as loud and proud as she could. Then she continued to say it, to everyone for several weeks.

— Stacy Minichello

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 23

Baby's First Word

"I eat!"

— Briana Jenkins

20 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Raiders suck."

— Joe N Joy Lieggi

21 of 23

Baby's First Word

"SpongeBob."

— Rubi Rodriguez-Orona Pumpob

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 23

Baby's First Word

"Tickle, tickle."

— Kelly Roos

23 of 23

If Babies Could Text: Texts from the Crib

All new moms anxiously await their babies' first words, but what if babies could text? Hint: It involves a lot of smiling poop emojis.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next