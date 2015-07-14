Decoding Your Baby's Funny Little Noises and Sounds

These high-pitched noises will get your attention every time. Squealing usually means your little one is delighted (like during a game of peekaboo), but it can also indicate that they aren't thrilled (think: the shriek they unleash when you cut their nails). So if the squealing doesn't stop, make sure they aren't in any discomfort.

To encourage your baby's newfound ability, try responding to what's inspiring their excitement: "Wow, you love it when Mommy blows bubbles!" They can't totally understand what you're saying yet, but they can pick up on your tone and notice your facial expressions. This kind of back and forth is one of the best ways to boost your baby's language development, says Dr. Shah. Using vocabulary to describe what your baby is experiencing will help them pick up words, understand their feelings, and learn the rhythms of conversation.