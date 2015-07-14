Baby Talking Timeline: A Month-By-Month Guide to Speech Development

Your child's babbling will begin to sound more like words. She'll intentionally repeat sounds (like "gaga") over and over. At about 9 months, she'll start to understand gestures, pointing and grunting to indicate her wants. At about 10 months, she'll gain more control and combine sounds, even using her own invented words.

So when do babies usually say their first word? Around 12 months, according to experts. Common first words may be greetings ("hi" or "bye-bye") or they might be very concrete: people ("mama" or "dada"), pets ("doggy" or "kitty"), or food ("cookie," "juice," or "milk").

What your baby can understand: Your baby is slowly beginning to recognize and comprehend a few familiar words, such as names and everyday objects like "bottle" or "crib." She focuses on intonation, realizing that a sharp tone often means "No!" or "Stop!"