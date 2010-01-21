Tips to Encourage Language Development: 6-9 Months
Talk with Her
Have conversations with your baby! Respond to her babbling. Give her time to talk and then respond to what she said. Talk to her just like you would talk to a good friend. Show her something you're working on, ask her questions, and recount a memory. Hearing the inflections and intonations of conversation will help her learn to respond to you in kind.
Sing to Her
Sing a variety of songs, from childhood lullabies and kids' songs, to pop and rock music. When you consistently sing one song ever time your baby needs comforting, she'll soon recognize it and calm down when she hears it. This can help in the car when you can't pick her up to comfort her; sing your song to help her relax and calm down.
Read Often
Read to your baby as often as you can. Choose books with bright colors and simple illustrations. She'll love looking at the pictures and will start interacting with the story. She may point to pictures or do hand motions that go with the story.
Name the Parts of Her Body
Make up rhymes as you name the parts of your baby's body that you touch, such as her nose, toes, and belly button.
Point Out Everything
Name everything in your baby's environment. People (Mama, Daddy, Grandpa), animals (cat, duck, pig), objects (sup, bowl, flowers), and body parts (fingers, mouth, ears).
Tell Tall Tales
Tell make-believe stories. Simple or elaborate, they'll delight your child as long as they are told in your voice.
