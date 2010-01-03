Talk to your baby! And look at her when you are talking to her; let her see your face. Keep up a running conversation whenever you change her diaper or feed her, whenever you take her shopping or out for a walk in the woods. Talk to her just like you would talk to an adult, telling her about your plans, showing her a bird's nest, and asking her questions. She will learn about the inflections and intonations of conversation and over time will respond to you in kind.