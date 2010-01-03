Activities for Language Development: 0-3 Months
Talk to Her
Talk to your baby! And look at her when you are talking to her; let her see your face. Keep up a running conversation whenever you change her diaper or feed her, whenever you take her shopping or out for a walk in the woods. Talk to her just like you would talk to an adult, telling her about your plans, showing her a bird's nest, and asking her questions. She will learn about the inflections and intonations of conversation and over time will respond to you in kind.
Sing to Her
Sing to your baby—whatever songs you like. It can be a lullaby, kids' song, show tune, folk song, or rock 'n' roll. If you sing the same song every time you comfort your upset baby she'll start to recognize it and be soothed when she hears it. This can be useful in the car when you can't physically comfort her, but you can sing your song to help her relax and calm down.
Read to Her
Read books to your baby. Your newborn will love listening to your voice. Choose picture books with bright colors and contrasting patterns. She'll enjoy looking at the pictures as she grows.
Early Signs Your Baby Is Learning to Talk
Make Up Rhymes
When you touch parts of baby's body like her nose, toes, and belly button, name them and make up rhymes like "toes, nose!"
Raising Your Child
Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide is an information-packed guide that leads parents through the ever-changing maze of new behaviors, developments, and challenges present in a child's first six years.
