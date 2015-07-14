Your sweetpea is not lacking when it comes to vanity! Place her on her tummy with an unbreakable toy mirror facing her to encourage her to push up. You can also carry your baby from room to room so she can check herself out in wall mirrors. Touch her eyes, nose, and so on as you look together so she will begin to identify her features in the glass. As she gets older, you can dress her up in colorful capes and sunglasses -- Lady Gaga's got nothing on your little girl!