Activities to Enhance Baby's Emotional Development: 6-9 Months
Keep Her in the Loop
Talk to your baby as you go about your day. Tell her what you are doing, what you see. Point things out to her.
Look Into Baby's Eyes
Make eye contact with your baby. Look right into her eyes when you are feeding her, changing her diaper, and bathing her. She'll look right back. It's a great time to bond with your child.
Respond To Her Feelings
Respect your baby's feelings. Be with her when she is happy and when she is crying. Try to be present and fully engaged in the moment with your child, instead of thinking about your next project or what to cook for dinner.
Understand Her Socially
Observe your baby, try to understand her social preferences, and then play to her strengths. Give the social baby as much time in groups as possible, arranging for playdates or time spent with an energetic babysitter. Give the quieter, more introverted baby downtime before and after exposing her to crowds.
Make Her Laugh
Be silly with your baby. Make funny faces, wear pants on your head, and pretend to eat her toes. It's fun for you, and it makes your baby laugh. Babies this age have the most delicious laughs. A baby's laugh is the happiest sound on Earth.
Stay Close To Her
Stay close to your baby when a new person is around. Keep her in your arms or a sling. (This extends to grandparents and other visiting relatives she hasn't seen for a while.) Ask that the person approach your baby slowly and not get too close until she feels comfortable with them.
Raising Your Child
Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide is an information-packed guide that leads parents through the ever changing maze of new behaviors, developments, and challenges present in a child's first six years. It is filled with essential information, expert advice, practical solutions, and key choices to ensure a child's healthy development for their first six years -- and set them up for success in later developmental stages. In addition to understanding their child's stage of development, readers are given parenting techniques and activities they can use with their child to maximize physical, emotional, intellectual, and behavioral development at every age and stage.
More Activities for 6-9 Month Babies
Get more ideas from Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide to help with your baby's development.