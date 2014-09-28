Activities to Encourage Emotional & Social Development: 0-3 Months

By Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D. September 28, 2014
Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child" recommend these activities that will make your baby feel loved while encouraging her social and emotional development.
Play With Baby!

Have fun with your baby. Play with her! Revel in her presence and make her feel loved and cherished. The knowledge that you just enjoy being with her is one of the most wonderful gifts you can ever give.

Love On Her

Love your baby. Unconditional love is one of the greatest gifts you can give her. If she truly feels loved and appreciated just for being who she is, she will develop a sense of self-value, a sense that she is worthwhile.

Respond to Your Baby

Always respond to your baby when she cries. Do it with love. She needs your help to right whatever is wrong. Sometimes she just needs you!

Touch Your Baby

Touch your baby. Give her kisses, hugs, snuggles. Massage her. Do baby yoga together.

Look at Her

Make eye contact. Look right into your baby's eyes when you feed her, change her diaper, and give her a bath. She'll be looking right back. It's a great way to connect and build trust.

Show Her the World

Take your baby out to see the world -- on walks, errands, for lunch with a friend. Get out and do things with your baby by your side (or in your arms).

More Activities for 0-3 Month Babies

Get more ideas from Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide to help with your baby's development.

By Jen Meyers and Jamie Loehr, M.D.