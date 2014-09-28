Activities to Encourage Emotional & Social Development: 0-3 Months
Play With Baby!
Have fun with your baby. Play with her! Revel in her presence and make her feel loved and cherished. The knowledge that you just enjoy being with her is one of the most wonderful gifts you can ever give.
Love On Her
Love your baby. Unconditional love is one of the greatest gifts you can give her. If she truly feels loved and appreciated just for being who she is, she will develop a sense of self-value, a sense that she is worthwhile.
Respond to Your Baby
Always respond to your baby when she cries. Do it with love. She needs your help to right whatever is wrong. Sometimes she just needs you!
How to Help Your Baby Be More Social
Touch Your Baby
Touch your baby. Give her kisses, hugs, snuggles. Massage her. Do baby yoga together.
Look at Her
Make eye contact. Look right into your baby's eyes when you feed her, change her diaper, and give her a bath. She'll be looking right back. It's a great way to connect and build trust.
Show Her the World
Take your baby out to see the world -- on walks, errands, for lunch with a friend. Get out and do things with your baby by your side (or in your arms).
Raising Your Child
Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide is an information-packed guide that leads parents through the ever changing maze of new behaviors, developments, and challenges present in a child's first six years. It is filled with essential information, expert advice, practical solutions, and key choices to ensure a child's healthy development for their first six years -- and set them up for success in later developmental stages. In addition to understanding their child's stage of development, readers are given parenting techniques and activities they can use with their child to maximize physical, emotional, intellectual, and behavioral development at every age and stage.
More Activities for 0-3 Month Babies
Get more ideas from Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide to help with your baby's development.