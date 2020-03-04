Social Development

Your baby's social and emotional development is amazing to watch. She'll delight you with smiles, coos, and giggles - and frustrate you with screaming and crying. Here you'll learn about your baby's blossoming personality and how to nurture her no matter her social style.

Science Says Babies as Young as 6 Months Can Be Biased Against Different Races
New research suggests babies as young as 6 months old show signs of bias against people of different races.
Whoa! Babies Understand SO Much More About Mealtime Than You Think
Amid the mess of mealtime with baby are some serious life lessons, apparently.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Fifth Month
During the fifth month, your baby is getting much stronger and their vision is fully developed.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Eleventh Month
Your 10-month-old will begin showing a great deal of preference when it comes to the toys and people she likes.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Second Month
Your baby will be far more alert during his second month of life.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Ninth Month
You might just hear your baby utter "mama" and "dada" this month.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Sixth Month
Rolling, sitting, and more noises are just a few things to look forward to during the sixth month.
Wow: Babies' Cries Reveal Just How Early Gender-Stereotyping Starts
New research says babies' cries reveal how early we start gender stereotyping them.
Your Baby's Brain Is More Advanced Than You Thought
Are You Feeding Your Kids These Gender Stereotypes?
Babies Know When You're Angry, and Want to Appease You
9 Things Your Baby Learns Every Day

13 Things You Wish People Would Say to Your Daughter Instead of, 'Aren't You Pretty?!'

Family, friends and even strangers mean well when they remark on your daughter's looks, but wouldn't it be better if she heard something more meaningful?

Mixed Signals
Birth Order Traits: Your Guide to Sibling Personality Differences
Best Baby Games: Birth to 18 Months
What Your Baby's Astrological Sign Might Say About Her Personality
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 10
Baby's Journey of Self-Discovery: How Baby's Sense of Self Develops
Raise a Friendly Baby
Activities to Encourage Emotional & Social Development: 0-3 Months
Your Baby from 4 to 6 Months: Personality!
Decoding Baby's Expressions
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 12
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 11
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 6
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 7
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 8
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 9
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 1
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 2
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 3
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 4
Your Baby's Social Development: Month 5
Decode Your Baby's Body Language
Baby's First Class
Predict Your Baby's Future
8 Signs of a Healthy Baby
