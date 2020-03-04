Separation Anxiety

Does your baby have separation anxiety? It's natural for Baby to cry when you leave -- but that doesn't make it any easier to take. Here you'll get tips to help your baby cut back the tears and cope with separation.

The Age-by-Age Guide to Kid Fears
Fears through the years: Manage the most common childhood frights, from strangers to dark nights.
Bye-Bye Blues: How to Deal with Separation Anxiety
Try these reassuring exit strategies to ease the pain of separation anxiety.
How to Handle Separation Anxiety in Babies
It's normal for your little one to cry when you leave—but it's still undeniably painful. Learn to cope with these tips for separation anxiety in babies.
My Baby Doesn't Like to Cuddle
My little girl wasn't a cuddler, but I realized that bonding doesn't have to be a contact sport.
First Sleepover
Leaving your baby overnight can trigger a roller coaster of emotions, but it may be a good thing for both of you.
10 Strategies for Dealing With Separation Anxiety
How to make your time away from baby less stressful for both of you.
How to Cope with Separation Anxiety
If your baby starts screaming the minute you leave, check out our separation survival guide.
When Your Baby's Addicted to Lovey
This is the age when your child may fall hard for a favorite blanket or stuffed animal.
What Kids Are Scared of -- and Why
Static Cling: Separation Anxiety
The Bye-Bye Blues
When Baby Has Separation Anxiety

As your child begins to recognize that you are not always there by his side, he may start to experience anxiety. We tell you how to soothe your baby's fears.

