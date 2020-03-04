Development Problems

How to Prevent Flat Head
Follow these tips to prevent plagiocephaly, a skull deformity caused by head molding in babies.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch at 5 to 7 Months
Each baby grows at a different speed but generally at 5 to 7 months, you can expect to see your baby rolling over and sitting. Consult a doctor if you are concerned or notice any loss of skills.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For From Birth to 4 Months
New babies are constantly learning and growing—but each newborn will progress at a different speed. Talk to your doctor if you notice any of these developmental red flags.
Study: Newborns, Especially Preemies, Experience Too Much Pain
Pain that newborns experience from routine medical procedures can be significant, especially in premature infants, a new AAP study finds.
Grow Baby Grow
Growth spurts often get the blame for a whole host of puzzling behaviors, from stepped-up feedings to sleep disruptions and sudden fussiness. But are they really the culprit? Or is there something else causing your baby's shift in schedule? Read on to find out what could be caused by a baby growth spurt.
Is It Autism? First Signs and Important Treatments
Learn more about the very first signs of autism, how it's being treated, and why early intervention is crucial to helping the development of your little one.