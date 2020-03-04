Development Problems

Do you suspect your baby might have some developmental delays?Here you'll learn what to watch for, when to bring your pediatrician into the conversation, and more.

How to Prevent Flat Head
Follow these tips to prevent plagiocephaly, a skull deformity caused by head molding in babies.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch at 5 to 7 Months
Each baby grows at a different speed but generally at 5 to 7 months, you can expect to see your baby rolling over and sitting. Consult a doctor if you are concerned or notice any loss of skills.
Milestones: Red Flags to Watch For From Birth to 4 Months
New babies are constantly learning and growing—but each newborn will progress at a different speed. Talk to your doctor if you notice any of these developmental red flags.
Study: Newborns, Especially Preemies, Experience Too Much Pain
Pain that newborns experience from routine medical procedures can be significant, especially in premature infants, a new AAP study finds.
Grow Baby Grow
Growth spurts often get the blame for a whole host of puzzling behaviors, from stepped-up feedings to sleep disruptions and sudden fussiness. But are they really the culprit? Or is there something else causing your baby's shift in schedule? Read on to find out what could be caused by a baby growth spurt.
Is It Autism? First Signs and Important Treatments
Learn more about the very first signs of autism, how it's being treated, and why early intervention is crucial to helping the development of your little one. 
Is Your Baby A Late Bloomer?
The range of when children take their first steps and utter their first words is huge -- and the number of late bloomers is greater than you might think.
Understanding Developmental Delays
There's a lot to know about your child's development. Here, our experts define what a developmental delay is, and explain what parents can do to help.
Does a Helmet Really Fix a Baby's Flattened Skull? Study Says...
Flat-Head Syndrome: What is Plagiocephaly?
What is Torticollis?
Speech Delays: When to Worry

Walk This Way: Understanding Baby's Walking Style

Your baby is ready to walk, but don't be surprised if she takes a while to hit her stride. Toddlers -- and even bigger kids -- often have issues like bowlegs, pigeon toes, or tiptoe walking. Here's what to look out for as your baby learns to walk, and when to worry.

Do Fat Babies Make Fat Adults?
Caring for Your Baby's Feet
Understanding My Daughter's Dwarfism
When to Worry
Baby Physical Growth: Delayed Development
Baby Physical Growth: Slow Weight Gain
Why Isn't My Child Reaching His Milestones?
Your Late Bloomer
5 Speech Development Warning Signs
