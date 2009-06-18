The Basics of Your Growing Baby

At each checkup, your pediatrician will plot your baby's statistics on growth charts that assess how he compares with other kids. (An infant who's in the 15th percentile for weight, for example, is heavier than 15 percent of babies the same age.) "Some parents view growth charts as if they were grades in school -- they want their children to fall above the 90th percentile. You shouldn't think of them that way, though" says James McCord, MD, medical director of the pediatrics clinic at Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, in St. Paul. Babies, like adults, come in all sizes, and there is a wide range of normal. What pediatricians look for is whether a child stays around the same percentile from one visit to another, not where he is on the curve.