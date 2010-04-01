Understanding Your Baby's Developing Vision

During their first week, baby can only see objects about 8-12 inches in front of their face. This is about the distance from their face to yours while feeding. Babies generally hold their gaze for only a few seconds.

Mom Tip: To encourage strong visual development in both eyes, try alternating sides while feeding. That way, both eyes will be visually stimulated equally. Don't be afraid to get up close and personal with your baby when you're talking with them and/or making faces.