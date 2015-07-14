9 Best Tummy-Time Activity Gyms
Joyful Noise
Your baby can use her feet to make melodies with the Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym. Once she’s sitting, rotate the piano horizontally so she can play with her hands.
Bargain Buy
The extra-plush, machine-washable IKEA Klappa Baby Gym offers a cozy spot to rest your babe. Removable garden-creature toys allow for up-close play.
Camera-Ready
Get more bang for your buck with the Reversible Milestone Activity Gym. One side is a playmat, while the other is a sweet backdrop for monthly milestone photos.
Super-Stylish
Fit for a tiny fashionista, the chic Lilly Pulitzer Activity Gym in Cheek to Cheek comes with dainty tropical toys that squeak, rattle, and reflect.
Petite Playhouse
The Infantino Grow-With-Me Playtime Teepee transforms into a secret oasis. As your baby develops, watch him learn to crawl through each side.
Have a Ball
Music plays for up to 20 minutes on the Baby Einstein 5-in-1 World of Discovery Learning Gym. Fold the sides to turn it into a ball pit after your tot learns to sit.
Foodie Fun
Cheerful veggie toys pique your baby’s interest in the Skip Hop Farmstand Grow & Play Activity Gym. Use an arch as a measuring stick later!
The OG
Tiny Love invented the arched playmat, and its high-contrast Magical Tales Black & White Gymini captivates infants.
Minimalist
The height-adjustable Finn + Emma Macrame Play Gym is made with natural materials like wood and organic cotton.