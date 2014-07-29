Between naps and nighttime, your baby can spend as many as 15 hours a day on his back. To balance that out, he needs to spend time lying on his stomach when he's awake. Tummy-time activities—which strengthen his neck and core and make it less likely that he'll develop a flat spot his head—encompass a variety of toys, positions, and routines that'll keep your infant spending a significant amount of time on his stomach. Whether he likes it or not (and most don't at first), your baby needs to practice lifting his head, then pushing up from the ground.

Add this exercise to your routine: When carrying Baby against your hip, alternate the hip he sits on frequently. This will encourage him to turn his head from left to right.