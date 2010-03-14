The Stages of Sitting

Once your baby can hold her head up on her own (usually around three to four months), you can sit her in a supportive chair like a Bumbo seat. Just be sure to always watch your baby while in the Bumbo seat or something similar. You can also use pillows to support your baby and help her sit up.

As Baby grows stronger, she will be able to sit for a few seconds when you place her in a sitting position. At first she'll be wobbly. She can hold her head up straight and balance a little but usually for only a few shaky seconds. Although she will tumble or topple often at this stage, she's learning. Practice makes perfect, so just be patient. "By 6 months," Dr. Heyrman says, "most babies should be able to sit for a second or two by themselves."