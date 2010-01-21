Activities to Enhance Baby's Physical Development: 6-9 Months

Entertain Baby with these fun and stimulating playtime activities from Jamie Loehr and Jen Meyers, authors of "Raising Your Child."
Get on the floor with your baby and play! Talk about toys, colors, and shapes you are playing with. Roll a ball over to her and show her how to roll it back to you.

Lie down and let your baby crawl all over you. (She'll do this naturally, without need for encouragement, and she'll do it for years to come!) She'll also use you as a support to pull herself up to standing.

Do baby yoga. Find a book (like this one) that suggests exercises you can do with your infant.

Have toys with openings that you baby can put smaller objects into — such as a shape sorter (though she'll need help with getting the right shapes into the holes). You can make your open from an empty wipes container and clean frozen juice lids. She can slip the lids into the wipes container and open it up to dump them out again. That's hours of fun and development right there!

As you baby is learning to crawl, place toys just out of her reach so she'll need to crawl over to get them.

Provide some noisy objects, such as pots, pans, and wooden spoons. They are fun, and as your baby keeps banging because she loves to make noise, she's also enjoying cause and effect!

Raising Your Child: The Complete Illustrated Guide is an information-packed guide that leads parents through the ever changing maze of new behaviors, developments, and challenges present in a child's first six years. It is filled with essential information, expert advice, practical solutions, and key choices to ensure a child's healthy development for their first six years — and set them up for success in later developmental stages. In addition to understanding their child's stage of development, readers are given parenting techniques and activities they can use with their child to maximize physical, emotional, intellectual, and behavioral development at every age and stage.

