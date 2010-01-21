Activities to Enhance Baby's Physical Development: 6-9 Months
Play Away!
Get on the floor with your baby and play! Talk about toys, colors, and shapes you are playing with. Roll a ball over to her and show her how to roll it back to you.
Be Her Jungle Gym
Lie down and let your baby crawl all over you. (She'll do this naturally, without need for encouragement, and she'll do it for years to come!) She'll also use you as a support to pull herself up to standing.
Exercise With Baby
Play with Sorting Toys
Have toys with openings that you baby can put smaller objects into — such as a shape sorter (though she'll need help with getting the right shapes into the holes). You can make your open from an empty wipes container and clean frozen juice lids. She can slip the lids into the wipes container and open it up to dump them out again. That's hours of fun and development right there!
Make Her Reach
As you baby is learning to crawl, place toys just out of her reach so she'll need to crawl over to get them.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Ninth Month
Don't Be Afraid of Noise
Provide some noisy objects, such as pots, pans, and wooden spoons. They are fun, and as your baby keeps banging because she loves to make noise, she's also enjoying cause and effect!
