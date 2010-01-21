Activities to Enhance Baby's Physical Development: 3-6 Months
Hug and Kiss Him
Bond with your baby by touching him. Give him hugs and kisses and blow raspberries on his stomach. Physical contact builds a connection with your child, and it also stimulates him to move those parts of his body that you touch.
Smile at Him
Smile at your baby. Look into his eyes. Give him lots of love and attention. You can never give him too much!
Make Some Noise
Shake a noisy toy to entice your baby to turn his head to look and then reach for it.
Let Him Squirm
Allow your baby to move around. Put him down on the floor so he can look around, kick his legs, and wiggle. Don't let him spend much time in a swing, car seat carrier, or bouncy seat. These limit movement, and he needs to move to develop.
Stimulate Him with Toys
Dangle safe toys in front of or above your baby. Set up a floor gym where the toys hang over him while he is lying flat on his back. This will encourage his hand-eye coordination as he learns to focus on an object before reaching and grasping it. He may also randomly kick the toys as a prelude to more deliberate leg motions.
Sit Up!
As you baby gets more comfortable sitting up, place him in the middle of several supportive pillows or a C-shaped cushion. This will allow him to practice making minor adjustments, using his torso muscles, without risk of falling over and hurting himself.
