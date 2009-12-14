Activities to Boost Baby's Physical Development: 0-3 Months

Give your baby some tummy time, where you lie her down on his stomach to play. Talk to her so she will lift her head to see you. Or hold a bright or noisy toy in front of her so she'll try to look at it. Your baby will learn to lift her head and push up on her arms. She might even learn to scoot around on the floor. She will strengthen her back and neck muscles that she will need in the future to help her crawl.