Activities to Boost Baby's Physical Development: 0-3 Months
Touch Your Baby
It builds your connection with your child and stimulates her to move those parts of her body that are touched. Give her hugs and kisses and blow raspberries on her stomach.
Give Your Baby a Massage
Rub her back or belly, and stroke her arms and legs.
Hold Your Baby
Wear your baby in a sling or front pack while you do household chores, go for a walk, shop, or work on the computer. It's especially useful at the grocery store because your baby stays happy longer when she's being held.
Make Eye Contact
Smile at your baby. Give her lots of love and attention. You can never give her too much.
Bounce and Sway
Help your baby have a sense of movement. Gently bounce, sway, and rock her. Dance with her!
Keep Her Alert
Shake a noisy toy and let your baby turn her head to look and then reach for it.
Tummy Time
Give your baby some tummy time, where you lie her down on his stomach to play. Talk to her so she will lift her head to see you. Or hold a bright or noisy toy in front of her so she'll try to look at it. Your baby will learn to lift her head and push up on her arms. She might even learn to scoot around on the floor. She will strengthen her back and neck muscles that she will need in the future to help her crawl.