Physical Development

Your baby is getting stronger every day, building the muscles necessary to crawl, walk, and run. This year is chock-full of exciting milestones and physical development. Learn about your baby's physical development, how to enhance it, and what to expect.

Most Recent

Baby Chanco — the 1-Year-Old Whose Amazing Mane Went Viral — Is Now a Full-Blown Hair Model!
Baby Chanco’s “lighthearted smile and luxurious head of hair doesn’t match her age.”
The Benefits of Tummy Time
The importance of tummy time can't be overstated. Daily practice helps babies develop strong neck, core, arm, and leg muscles.
Baby Inherits Rare, Fourth-Generation Birthmark
This baby's unique birthmark serves as an awesome reminder that we should all embrace one another's differences as beautiful.
This 8-Week-Old Baby Probably Has More Hair Than You
When he was born with a full head of hair, everyone thought he'd eventually lose it. He didn't.
4 Exercises to Help Baby Get Stronger
These simple exercises will help your little one grow up big and strong.
Signs Your Baby is Learning to Stand
Before you know it, your baby is going to be standing, so make sure you're ready!
More Physical Development

Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Fifth Month
During the fifth month, your baby is getting much stronger and their vision is fully developed.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Eleventh Month
Your 10-month-old will begin showing a great deal of preference when it comes to the toys and people she likes.
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Second Month
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Ninth Month
Baby Milestones: Your Baby's Sixth Month
This Baby Is Seriously Everyone's #HairGoals

This Mom Perfectly Shut Down the Haters Who Nicknamed Her Baby 'Stuff Curry'

When a stranger tried to fat-shame her adorable baby boy, one mom fired back brilliantly.

All Physical Development

9 Birth Defects and Their Symptoms and Treatments
Rolling, Crawling, Walking: Helping Baby Get Up & Go
How Baby's Hand Skills Develop
Checklist: Signs Your Baby May Have a Vision Problem
When Do Babies Sit Up?
When Do Babies Roll Over?
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 8
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 11
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 7
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 9
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 10
Your Baby's First Fascinations
When Do Babies' Eyes Change Color?
Helping Baby Reach Physical Milestones
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 4
The Magic of Crawling
Tummy-Time Activities
Your Guide to Tummy Time
Does a Helmet Really Fix a Baby's Flattened Skull? Study Says...
Movin' On Up: A Step-by-Step Guide to Motor Development
Check Out My Moves, Mom!
Your Baby's Developing Senses
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 12
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 6
Your Baby's Physical Development: Month 2
