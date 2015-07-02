My year-old baby doesn't talk much, should I be concerned?

A: By 12 months, many children can say a few basic words -- like "more," "bye-bye" and the ever-popular "no" -- but if your child is developing typically in other areas and you still aren't hearing any words, this can still be normal. Some babies simply start talking earlier than others. Over the next few months, however, your toddler should start using words and be able to speak them more clearly. By 15 months, most children know between 5 and 15 words. If your child is not beginning to speak at that point, bring it up with the pediatrician. Since speech and hearing are so closely related, your doctor might want to test your child's hearing. He may also ask several questions, including: