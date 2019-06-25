Smiling & Laughing

Your little social butterfly is sharing those precious smiles and laughs with the world now. From peek-a-boo to repetition games, we'll teach you how to coax out the giggles.Plus, we'll tell you when you can expect your baby to start laughing.

Mixed Signals

Your infant may be sending you mixed signals about what's on his mind.
Happy Baby! How Smiles Develop

Over the course of 12 months, your baby's gummy grins will transform into ways of expressing pleasure, communicating with you and developing a sense of humor. Here are those stages in detail.
Here's Why Dutch Babies Are Happier Than American Babies

When Do Babies Start Smiling?

Your baby's smile, particularly the first, is one of the most rewarding moments of parenthood. But just when do babies smile? Learn about when your baby will start smiling and what it means for social and emotional development.
Raise a Friendly Baby

There's no doubt about it: Your baby is a born charmer. And there's a lot you can do to help build her social skills.
19 Ways to Make Baby Smile

Out of creative ideas for play? Try these ideas to keep baby smiling.
8 Signs of a Healthy Baby

Do you wonder if your little one is eating enough, sleeping enough, and on track for all those important milestones? Check out these easy-to-spot signs that prove Baby is both happy and healthy.
How to Make Baby Smile

Out of creative ideas for play? Try these ideas to keep baby smiling.
Baby's Early Laughs

The Sweetest Baby Milestones (and When to Expect Them)

Why Laughter Is a Sign of Learning

Your Baby & Laughter

Why Your Baby Loves Beyonce and Katy Perry as Much as You Do

Baby and Puppy Snuggle in Cutest Viral Video Ever

Laugh and Learn With Baby

